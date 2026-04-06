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Danny Willett betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett finished tied for 42nd at the Masters Tournament in 2025 after shooting 4-over. He returns to Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 for the 2026 Masters Tournament looking to improve on his recent performance.

    Latest odds for Willett at the Masters Tournament.

    Willett's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4275-71-73-73+4
    2024T4568-75-76-78+9
    2023MC75-75+6
    2022T1269-74-73-73+1
    2021MC76-73+5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Willett's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-70-66-74-25.5
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4271-70-72-69-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship6073-69-74-73+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-68-67-67-1355.2

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.286-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.128-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1630.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3760.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.876-0.438

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.286 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards shows room for improvement.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has struggled with a -1.128 mark. He has hit 59.26% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.17 putts per round and has broken par 18.98% of the time.
    • Willett currently sits 175th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 12 points earned this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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