Danny Willett betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Danny Willett finished tied for 42nd at the Masters Tournament in 2025 after shooting 4-over. He returns to Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 for the 2026 Masters Tournament looking to improve on his recent performance.
Willett's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|2024
|T45
|68-75-76-78
|+9
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2022
|T12
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|2021
|MC
|76-73
|+5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Willett's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|5.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|71-70-72-69
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|60
|73-69-74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-68-67-67
|-13
|55.2
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.286
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.128
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.163
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.376
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.876
|-0.438
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.286 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has struggled with a -1.128 mark. He has hit 59.26% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.17 putts per round and has broken par 18.98% of the time.
- Willett currently sits 175th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 12 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.