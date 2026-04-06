Bubba Watson betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Masters Champion Bubba Watson poses with Colton Gress of the Boys 14-15 group during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bubba Watson finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12, 2026 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Watson's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|71-72-74-68
|-3
|2024
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|2023
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|2022
|T39
|73-73-78-71
|+7
|2021
|T26
|74-70-73-72
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Watson's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Watson's best finish at the Masters Tournament in his last ten performances was tied for 14th at 3-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Watson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|71-72-74-68
|-3
|--
Watson's recent performances
- Watson had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Watson has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Watson has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Watson has averaged 0.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.329
Watson's advanced stats and rankings
- Watson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Watson delivered a 0.227 mark in his past five starts, showing strength in his iron play.
- Watson's short game around the green averaged 0.020 strokes gained in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Watson posted a -0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, indicating neutral putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Watson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.