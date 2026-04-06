Bubba Watson betting profile: Masters Tournament

Watson had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.

Watson has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Watson has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.