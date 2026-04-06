Naoyuki Kataoka betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Naoyuki Kataoka of Japan acknowledges the gallery after the birdie on the 2nd green during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Naoyuki Kataoka has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Kataoka's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kataoka's recent performances
- Kataoka has an average of -0.507 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kataoka has an average of 0.593 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kataoka has averaged -0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kataoka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.038
Kataoka's advanced stats and rankings
- Kataoka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.507 in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green performance showed strength with a 0.593 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Kataoka's putting was solid with a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kataoka as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.