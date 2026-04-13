2026 RBC Heritage preview: Betting odds and stats
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A view of hole 18 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The PGA TOUR heads to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina this week for the 2026 RBC Heritage. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: April 16-19, 2026
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20.0 million
- Previous winner: Justin Thomas
Betting profiles for the 2026 RBC Heritage
- Ludvig Åberg Click here for player betting preview.
- Daniel Berger Click here for player betting preview.
- Akshay Bhatia Click here for player betting preview.
- Chandler Blanchet Click here for player betting preview.
- Keegan Bradley Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Brennan Click here for player betting preview.
- Jacob Bridgeman Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Burns Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Campbell Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Cantlay Click here for player betting preview.
- Ricky Castillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Bud Cauley Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Conners Click here for player betting preview.
- Pierceson Coody Click here for player betting preview.
- Jason Day Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria Click here for player betting preview.
- Harris English Click here for player betting preview.
- Tony Finau Click here for player betting preview.
- Steven Fisk Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Fitzpatrick Click here for player betting preview.
- Tommy Fleetwood Click here for player betting preview.
- Rickie Fowler Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Fox Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Gerard Click here for player betting preview.
- Lucas Glover Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Harry Hall Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman Click here for player betting preview.
- Russell Henley Click here for player betting preview.
- Garrick Higgo Click here for player betting preview.
- Joe Highsmith Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryo Hisatsune Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Hoge Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicolai Højgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Homa Click here for player betting preview.
- Billy Horschel Click here for player betting preview.
- Viktor Hovland Click here for player betting preview.
- Sungjae Im Click here for player betting preview.
- Johnny Keefer Click here for player betting preview.
- Si Woo Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Kurt Kitayama Click here for player betting preview.
- Jake Knapp Click here for player betting preview.
- Min Woo Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- David Lipsky Click here for player betting preview.
- Shane Lowry Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert MacIntyre Click here for player betting preview.
- Denny McCarthy Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt McCarty Click here for player betting preview.
- Maverick McNealy Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- William Mouw Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Noren Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Novak Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Pendrith Click here for player betting preview.
- Marco Penge Click here for player betting preview.
- J.T. Poston Click here for player betting preview.
- Aldrich Potgieter Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Putnam Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Rodgers Click here for player betting preview.
- Xander Schauffele Click here for player betting preview.
- Scottie Scheffler Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Schenk Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Smith Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Smotherman Click here for player betting preview.
- J.J. Spaun Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Spieth Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Stevens Click here for player betting preview.
- Sepp Straka Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Taylor Click here for player betting preview.
- Sahith Theegala Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Thomas Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Thorbjornsen Click here for player betting preview.
- Sami Valimaki Click here for player betting preview.
- Jhonattan Vegas Click here for player betting preview.
- Karl Vilips Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Wallace Click here for player betting preview.
- Gary Woodland Click here for player betting preview.
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Young Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.