Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Jacob Bridgeman of the United States tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 61st at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Bridgeman's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|71-69-69-73
|-2
At the RBC Heritage
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-74-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|68-70-72-69
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|75-69-69-72
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|66-64-64-72
|-18
|700.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|64-66-69-69
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|69-68-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 eight times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 1.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.245
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.501
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.152
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.339
|1.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.933
|1.567
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.501 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
- Bridgeman currently ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,472 points and 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.19%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.