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15M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 61st at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the RBC Heritage.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6171-69-69-73-2

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-74-69-76+219.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1468-70-72-69-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT570-68-71-70-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1875-69-69-72-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational166-64-64-72-18700.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-65-68-70-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1364-66-69-69-2055.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT469-68-67-64-12122.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 eight times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 1.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2450.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5010.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.152-0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.3391.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.9331.567

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.501 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
    • Bridgeman currently ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,472 points and 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.19%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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