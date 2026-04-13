Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: RBC Heritage

Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 eight times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.