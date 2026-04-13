Ben Griffin betting profile: RBC Heritage

Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.115 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

Griffin excelled around the greens this season with a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, which placed him 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.55% of the time.