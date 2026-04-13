Ben Griffin betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Ben Griffin of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for 31st at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Griffin's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T31
|70-65-71-71
|-7
At the RBC Heritage
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of seven-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|72-69-70-77
|E
|27.6
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|24.0
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|18.8
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|70-68-65-74
|-11
|20.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|26.5
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|63-68-69-70
|-18
|35.5
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|63-71-71-67
|-8
|43.0
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for nineteenth with a score of eight-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.264
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.115
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.454
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.156
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.230
|-0.129
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.115 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excelled around the greens this season with a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 195 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.