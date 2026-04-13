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15M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin finished tied for 31st at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the RBC Heritage.

    Griffin's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3170-65-71-71-7

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3372-69-70-77E27.6
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2870-68-68-67-724.0
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4173-68-71-69-318.8
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3770-68-65-74-1120.0
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-67-69-70-726.5
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2463-68-69-70-1835.5
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1963-71-71-67-843.0

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for nineteenth with a score of eight-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.264-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.115-0.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4540.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1560.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.230-0.129

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.115 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Griffin excelled around the greens this season with a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 195 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 72nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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