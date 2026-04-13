Adam Schenk betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Adam Schenk of the United States tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk finished tied for 49th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Schenk's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|2023
|T31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|2022
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|2021
|T25
|68-69-70-69
|-8
At the RBC Heritage
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 25th at 8-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-72-69-74
|-5
|12.8
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|69-73-72-70
|E
|4.9
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|72-72-79-70
|+5
|4.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-70-68-69
|-12
|58.7
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|75-70-73
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.434
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.436
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.034
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.622
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.458
|-0.954
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.436 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.73% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.