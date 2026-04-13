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Adam Schenk betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk finished tied for 49th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the RBC Heritage.

    Schenk's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4973-69-65-74-3
    2023T3171-69-69-68-7
    2022MC72-78+8
    2021T2568-69-70-69-8

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 25th at 8-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-72-69-74-512.8
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6069-73-72-70E4.9
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7772-72-79-70+54.0
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-70-68-69-1258.7
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC75-70-73+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-77+8--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.954 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.434-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.436-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.034-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.622-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.458-0.954

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.436 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.73% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    T3

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    Tot
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    -10

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    ENG
    J. Rose
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    R4
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    Tot
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    T3

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    USA
    Cam. Young
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    R4
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