Adam Schenk betting profile: RBC Heritage

Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.436 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.73% of the time.