Jason Day betting profile: RBC Heritage

Day has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Day has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

Day has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.