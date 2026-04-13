Jason Day betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Jason Day finished tied for 49th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Day's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|2024
|T18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
At the RBC Heritage
- In Day's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at 9-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-71-68-75
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|70-68-68-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|183.750
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-72-67-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|68-71-69-73
|+1
|--
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Day has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Day has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.153
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.352
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.457
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.482
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.740
|-0.176
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Day delivered a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Day ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 10.71% and has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.