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49M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Jason Day finished tied for 49th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Day at the RBC Heritage.

    Day's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4968-69-70-73-4
    2024T1868-69-72-66-9

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Day's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at 9-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-71-68-75-5101.667
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-63-68-68-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5970-70-72-80+49.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2470-68-68-68-1440.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-68-72-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-71-67-64-23183.750
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-72-67-65-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2368-71-69-73+1--

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Day has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.669 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1530.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.352-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4570.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4820.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.740-0.176

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.153 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Day delivered a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Day ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 10.71% and has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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