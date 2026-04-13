Viktor Hovland betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland finished tied for 13th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Hovland's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|2023
|T59
|64-70-78-71
|-1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|75-71-71-67
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-72-67-72
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|69-70-65-68
|-12
|70.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|74-68-67-67
|-4
|--
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Hovland has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.287
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.575
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.240
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.008
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.536
|0.422
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.287 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.575 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 64.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hovland delivered a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
- He has earned 333 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th.
- Hovland ranked 45th with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.