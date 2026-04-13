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53M AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after making eagle on the 13th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after making eagle on the 13th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark finished tied for 27th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Clark at the RBC Heritage.

    Clark's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2765-70-69-72-8
    2024T372-66-66-65-15
    2023T2967-73-66-70-8
    2022T3568-73-66-71-6
    20216470-70-71-77+4

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-68-72-73-353.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4273-70-71-73-119.125
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4167-68-72-74-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-68-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6570-69-73-76E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1366-64-66-72-2055.200
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 13th at The American Express, where he finished at 20-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.182-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5420.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1530.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.725-0.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.212-0.238

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.542 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivers a -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 24.48% of the time.
    • Clark has earned 177 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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