Wyndham Clark betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts after making eagle on the 13th green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark finished tied for 27th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Clark's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|65-70-69-72
|-8
|2024
|T3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|2023
|T29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|2022
|T35
|68-73-66-71
|-6
|2021
|64
|70-70-71-77
|+4
At the RBC Heritage
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|53.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|73-70-71-73
|-1
|19.125
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|67-68-72-74
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-68-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|70-69-73-76
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|55.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
Clark's recent performances
- Clark's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 13th at The American Express, where he finished at 20-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.182
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.542
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.153
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.725
|-0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.212
|-0.238
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sports a 0.542 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivers a -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 24.48% of the time.
- Clark has earned 177 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.