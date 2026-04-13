Wyndham Clark betting profile: RBC Heritage

Clark's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 13th at The American Express, where he finished at 20-under.

Clark has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Clark has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.