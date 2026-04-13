William Mouw betting profile: RBC Heritage
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William Mouw of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
William Mouw has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on making his mark in this $20 million tournament.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-68-70-68
|-5
|10.875
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-74
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-65-64-68
|-16
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|67-70-70-66
|-15
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.159
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|-0.013
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.414
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.030
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.238
|0.188
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.013 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Mouw has delivered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Mouw has posted a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20 and 94th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points (94th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.89% ranks 115th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.