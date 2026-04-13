William Mouw betting profile: RBC Heritage

Mouw has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.