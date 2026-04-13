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16M AGO

William Mouw betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    William Mouw has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on making his mark in this $20 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-68-70-68-510.875
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2469-72-69-74-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-70-68-67-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-77+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-74-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7170-69-70-72+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-65-64-68-16--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4067-70-70-66-15--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1590.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green88-0.013-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.414-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0300.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.2380.188

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.013 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Mouw has delivered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Mouw has posted a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20 and 94th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    • Mouw has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points (94th) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.89% ranks 115th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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