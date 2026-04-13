Andrew Novak betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Andrew Novak of the United States follows his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak finished second with a score of 17-under at last year's RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Novak's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|68-65-66-68
|-17
At the RBC Heritage
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 17-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|51.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-70-71-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|74-72-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|70-71-74-69
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|65-75-71-68
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|69-69-70-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-74
|-10
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.104
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.051
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.139
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.224
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.240
|0.048
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.104 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak has delivered a -0.051 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
- Novak has earned 190 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (73rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.