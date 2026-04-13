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Andrew Novak betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States follows his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak of the United States follows his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak finished second with a score of 17-under at last year's RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Novak at the RBC Heritage.

    Novak's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025268-65-66-68-17

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-76+7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-70-71-69-1051.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-70-71-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3874-72-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4770-71-74-69E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4865-75-71-68-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-73+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT769-69-70-66-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC64-68-74-10--

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Novak has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 0.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.1040.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green92-0.0510.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1390.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.224-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.2400.048

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.104 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak has delivered a -0.051 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
    • Novak has earned 190 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (73rd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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