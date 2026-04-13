Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on a strong debut at this South Carolina tournament.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|68-62-63-71
|-16
|300.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|69-70-74-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-70-71
|-2
|36.333
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|70-72-66-65
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-70-65-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-67-72-69
|-10
|37.300
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.256
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.712
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.113
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.488
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.568
|1.044
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.2 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.712 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 635 FedExCup Regular Season points (23rd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.