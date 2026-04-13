PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Højgaard has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on a strong debut at this South Carolina tournament.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open268-62-63-71-16300.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5569-70-74-72+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-70-71-236.333
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT670-72-66-65-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-70-65-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-67-72-69-1037.300
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1468-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.256-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.7120.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1130.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4880.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.5681.044

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.2 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.712 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.96% of the time.
    • Højgaard has earned 635 FedExCup Regular Season points (23rd) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    COBRA reinvents iron design, performance with new 3DP line of irons

    Presented by

    Cobra 3DP irons
    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Rory McIlroy’s major scars made Masters defense possible

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Homa extends top-12 streak at Masters to earn 2027 invite

    Latest
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW