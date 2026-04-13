Andrew Putnam betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Andrew Putnam of the United States lines up his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam finished tied for 18th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Putnam's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|2023
|T59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|2022
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|2021
|MC
|70-80
|+8
At the RBC Heritage
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at nine-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|66-70-67-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|70-67-69-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|67-73-72-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|73-71-73-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|72-60-65-68
|-23
|183.750
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|61-69-69-68
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|73-69-70-79
|+7
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.848 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.341
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.240
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.515
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.066
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.479
|0.848
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.341 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.5 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.240 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 64.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Putnam delivered a 0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89.
- Putnam has earned 364 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.