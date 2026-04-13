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18M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States lines up his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States lines up his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam finished tied for 18th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the RBC Heritage.

    Putnam's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1870-69-69-67-9
    2023T5967-72-70-74-1
    2022MC70-77+5
    2021MC70-80+8

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at nine-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT566-70-67-70-15105.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4470-67-69-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3067-73-72-70-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-72-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4473-71-73-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT272-60-65-68-23183.750
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2561-69-69-68-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6773-69-70-79+7--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.848 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.341-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2400.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.5150.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.0660.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4790.848

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.341 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.5 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.240 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 64.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Putnam delivered a 0.515 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89.
    • Putnam has earned 364 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

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    Cam. Young
    Tot
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    R4
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