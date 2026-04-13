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52M AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sami Valimaki of Finland lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki finished tied for 18th at 9-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the RBC Heritage.

    Valimaki's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1867-69-71-68-9

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-75+11--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-70-69-70-1051
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC80-71+9--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-70-71-68-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3467-71-69-69-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-68-73-68-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-70-70-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic166-62-65-66-23--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has one victory and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged -0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.378-0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0880.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.121-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2520.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.335-0.730

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a -0.088 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Valimaki has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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