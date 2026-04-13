Sami Valimaki betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Sami Valimaki of Finland lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki finished tied for 18th at 9-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Valimaki's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|67-69-71-68
|-9
At the RBC Heritage
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|51
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-70
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|1
|66-62-65-66
|-23
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has one victory and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.378
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.088
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.121
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.252
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.335
|-0.730
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.378 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a -0.088 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Valimaki has earned 110 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.