Sami Valimaki betting profile: RBC Heritage

Valimaki has one victory and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Valimaki has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.