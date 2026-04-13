Nico Echavarria betting profile: RBC Heritage

Echavarria has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Echavarria has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.