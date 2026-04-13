PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
51M AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing at 2-over. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the RBC Heritage.

    Echavarria's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-70+2

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-78+13--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-69+1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6674-71-72-77+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4472-74-71-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches163-72-66-66-17500.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT869-69-65-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-63-81-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.118-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.0730.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.421-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.0430.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.5090.251

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.118 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.073 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.421 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
    • Echavarria currently sits 21st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 671 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    COBRA reinvents iron design, performance with new 3DP line of irons

    Presented by

    Cobra 3DP irons
    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Rory McIlroy’s major scars made Masters defense possible

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Homa extends top-12 streak at Masters to earn 2027 invite

    Latest
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW