Nico Echavarria betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing at 2-over. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Echavarria's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
At the RBC Heritage
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-78
|+13
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|74-71-72-77
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|63-72-66-66
|-17
|500.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|69-69-65-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-63-81
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.118
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.073
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.421
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.043
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.509
|0.251
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.118 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.073 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.421 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
- Echavarria currently sits 21st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 671 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.