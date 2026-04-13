PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp finished tied for 62nd at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the RBC Heritage.

    Knapp's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6274-70-69-71E

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament1173-69-69-70-7155.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Knapp has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 1.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.264-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3420.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.1110.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting21.2851.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.0021.374

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with a 2.002 mark, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Knapp sports a 0.342 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp delivers a 1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.43, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 26.48% of the time.
    • Knapp's average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards ranks sixth on TOUR, while he has earned 924 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Shane Lowry betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Nico Echavarria betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Andrew Novak betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW