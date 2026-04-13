Jake Knapp betting profile: RBC Heritage

Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.

Knapp has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.