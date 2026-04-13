Jake Knapp betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp finished tied for 62nd at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Knapp's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T62
|74-70-69-71
|E
At the RBC Heritage
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of even par.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|11
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|155.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-65-71-62
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Knapp has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 1.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.264
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.342
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.111
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|1.285
|1.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.002
|1.374
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with a 2.002 mark, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Knapp sports a 0.342 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivers a 1.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.43, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 26.48% of the time.
- Knapp's average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards ranks sixth on TOUR, while he has earned 924 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.