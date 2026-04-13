Ricky Castillo betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|68-68-67-72
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-73-72-71
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|71-74-77-74
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|300.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|5
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|110.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-71-75-68
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-73-64-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.142
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.301
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.227
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.298
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.366
|0.348
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.301 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranked 25th with Par Breakers 24.48% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 477 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.