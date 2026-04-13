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51M AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Castillo's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4468-68-67-72-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-73-72-71E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7071-74-77-74+86.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open168-68-68-67-17300.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches569-70-64-68-13110.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-71-75-68-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-73-64-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-70-68-70-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic365-65-69-62-21--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-70+3--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1420.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.301-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2270.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2980.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3660.348

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.142 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.301 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranked 25th with Par Breakers 24.48% of the time.
    • Castillo has earned 477 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R. McIlroy
    Tot
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    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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