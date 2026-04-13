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Ludvig Åberg betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden follows his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden follows his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg returns to Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19, looking to improve upon his tied for 54th finish from 2025. His best performance at the RBC Heritage came in 2024 when he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the RBC Heritage.

    Åberg's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5469-71-71-70-3
    2024T1066-66-68-72-12

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2174-70-69-72-353.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT567-67-69-70-15105.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT569-63-71-76-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT366-71-72-67-12337.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2072-68-69-66-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3775-69-66-67-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D68-67-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2166-68-71-68-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT768-64-68-73-7--

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Åberg has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 1.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4970.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3970.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.4200.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2270.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total10th1.5401.815

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.397 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 27.38% of the time.
    • Åberg has earned 843 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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