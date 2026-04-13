Ludvig Åberg betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden follows his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19, looking to improve upon his tied for 54th finish from 2025. His best performance at the RBC Heritage came in 2024 when he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
Åberg's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|69-71-71-70
|-3
|2024
|T10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
At the RBC Heritage
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-70-69-72
|-3
|53.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|67-67-69-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|69-63-71-76
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|66-71-72-67
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|72-68-69-66
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|75-69-66-67
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|68-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|--
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Åberg has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 1.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.497
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.397
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.420
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.227
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10th
|1.540
|1.815
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.397 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 69.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 27.38% of the time.
- Åberg has earned 843 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.