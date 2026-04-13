Ryan Gerard betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Ryan Gerard talks with his caddie before hitting a tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard finished tied for 27th at 8-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Gerard's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|67-69-71-69
|-8
At the RBC Heritage
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|23.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|73-67-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|72-68-66-72
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|70-67-71-68
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|70-66-64-65
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|69-64-68-65
|-14
|300.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.300
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.712
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.276
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.204
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.940
|0.270
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.712 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Gerard has struggled around the green this season, posting a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 134th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
- Gerard currently sits 20th in FedExCup Regular Season Points with 685 points and ranked 53rd with a 14.20% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.