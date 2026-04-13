Ryan Gerard betting profile: RBC Heritage

Gerard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

Gerard has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Gerard has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.