Keegan Bradley betting profile: RBC Heritage

Bradley has one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.

Bradley has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.