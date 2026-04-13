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Keegan Bradley betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley finished tied for 18th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the RBC Heritage.

    Bradley's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1867-69-67-72-9
    2024T5576-69-68-69-2
    2023T4873-67-64-75-5

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-74-73-66-353
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-69-72-71+15.2
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5077-66-68-78+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2963-71-71-70-1331
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4369-69-74-70-611
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT770-64-63-70-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1772-70-70-67-1--

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Bradley has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.022 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged -0.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.167-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.469-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2720.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.186-0.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.216-0.540

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.469 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Bradley delivered a 0.272 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81.
    • Bradley has earned 113 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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