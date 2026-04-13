Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Heritage

Pendrith has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.587 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.