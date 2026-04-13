Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 42nd at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Pendrith's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|73-71-67-68
|-5
|2023
|MC
|73-68
|-1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-69-72-73
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|73-73-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|69-70-73-71
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-71
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-68-68-64
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|70-68-71-69
|-2
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.587 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.452
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.184
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.183
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.630
|-1.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.179
|-1.122
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.452 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.184 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.