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Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 42nd at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the RBC Heritage.

    Pendrith's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4273-71-67-68-5
    2023MC73-68-1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-69-72-73E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3873-73-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4569-70-73-71-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3471-69-69-67-1225.167
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-68-71-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT669-68-68-64-1186.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1570-68-71-69-2--

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.587 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged -1.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4520.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.184-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1830.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.630-1.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.179-1.122

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.452 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.184 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
    • Pendrith has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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