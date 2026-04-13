Alex Noren betting profile: RBC Heritage

Noren has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

Noren has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.518 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.