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Alex Noren betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to the RBC Heritage, set to tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19. Noren looks to improve upon his tied for 42nd finish in 2022 when he last competed in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Noren at the RBC Heritage.

    Noren's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T4270-70-67-72-5
    2021T2571-68-68-69-8

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2022, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Noren's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 25th at 8-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3077-71-69-70-135.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-69-70-72-724.333
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-71-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-69-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-66-67-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2968-70-66-71-1331.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-74-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2769-65-73-70-7--

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Noren has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.518 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.165-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.073-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4980.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5140.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7740.665

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.4 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a -0.073 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 24.52% of the time.
    • Noren has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points (60th) and ranks 95th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.71%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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