Nick Taylor betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor finished tied for 49th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Taylor's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|70-70-68-72
|-4
|2024
|T49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|2023
|T41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2021
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-72-70-77
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|70-72-69-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-70-70-73
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|72-72-75-69
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-70-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|65-69-71-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-68-71-67
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-65-72-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-70-70
|-9
|54.167
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.639 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.253
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.408
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.503
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.106
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.552
|0.175
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.408 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 66.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
- Taylor has earned 268 FedExCup Regular Season points (57th) this season and posted an 11.99% Bogey Avoidance rate (ninth).
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.