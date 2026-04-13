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15M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor finished tied for 49th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the RBC Heritage.

    Taylor's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4970-70-68-72-4
    2024T4971-70-69-71-3
    2023T4170-70-67-71-6
    2022MC71-75+4
    2021MC69-74+1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 41st at 6-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-72-70-77+219.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2870-72-69-69-830.250
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-70-70-73-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3872-72-75-69E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-70-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2465-69-71-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-68-71-67-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-65-72-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-70-70-954.167

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.639 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.253-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4080.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.5030.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.106-0.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5520.175

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.408 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 66.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
    • Taylor has earned 268 FedExCup Regular Season points (57th) this season and posted an 11.99% Bogey Avoidance rate (ninth).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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