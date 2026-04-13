Nick Taylor betting profile: RBC Heritage

Taylor's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

He has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Taylor has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.639 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Taylor has an average of -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.