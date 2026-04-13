Lucas Glover betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover finished tied for 61st with a score of 2-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes to improve upon last year's performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Glover's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|68-70-72-72
|-2
|2024
|T33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|2023
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|2022
|T48
|68-71-68-73
|-4
|2021
|T33
|67-69-72-69
|-7
At the RBC Heritage
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2021, when he finished tied for 33rd at 7-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-74-69
|-4
|7.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|75-73-69-73
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-66-69-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -1.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.319
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.349
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.118
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.805
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.591
|-1.698
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.319 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.4 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a -0.349 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 57.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.805 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 16.34% of the time.
- Glover has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.