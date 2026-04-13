Lucas Glover betting profile: RBC Heritage

Glover's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.

Glover has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Glover has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.