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18M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover finished tied for 61st with a score of 2-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes to improve upon last year's performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Glover at the RBC Heritage.

    Glover's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6168-70-72-72-2
    2024T3369-69-68-71-7
    2023MC69-79+6
    2022T4868-71-68-73-4
    2021T3367-69-72-69-7

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2024 and 2021, when he finished tied for 33rd at 7-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-73+10--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2473-73-70-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-74-69-47.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4075-73-69-73+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-66-69-73-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has averaged -1.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.319-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.349-0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.118-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.805-0.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.591-1.698

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.319 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.4 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a -0.349 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 57.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.805 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 16.34% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

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    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

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    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

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    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
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    R4
    +1

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