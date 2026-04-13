Tom Hoge betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first tee during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Tom Hoge finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Hoge's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|70-70-66-69
|-9
|2024
|T18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2021
|T25
|67-67-73-69
|-8
At the RBC Heritage
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|65-73-72-74
|+4
|2.8
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|65-68-70-68
|-17
|85
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-68-77-74
|+2
|2.85
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|64-68-65-70
|-21
|75
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|69-69-70-67
|-5
|12
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.858 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -1.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.497
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.159
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.399
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.111
|-1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.848
|-1.904
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.497 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.159 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
- Hoge currently ranks 81st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 178 points and ranks 99th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.93%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.