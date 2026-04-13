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52M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first tee during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first tee during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the RBC Heritage.

    Hoge's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1870-70-66-69-9
    2024T1867-64-70-74-9
    2023MC74-75+7
    2022MC73-74+5
    2021T2567-67-73-69-8

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7165-73-72-74+42.8
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1465-68-70-68-1785
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-68-77-74+22.85
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT864-68-65-70-2175
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4069-69-70-67-512

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.858 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -1.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.497-0.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1590.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.399-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.111-1.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.848-1.904

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.497 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.159 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
    • Hoge currently ranks 81st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 178 points and ranks 99th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.93%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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