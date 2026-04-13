Billy Horschel betting profile: RBC Heritage

Horschel has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of five-under.

Horschel has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.