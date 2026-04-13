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46M AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel finished tied for 27th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 for the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the RBC Heritage.

    Horschel's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2771-66-69-70-8
    2023MC69-74+1
    2022T2169-69-67-71-8
    2021T2566-67-71-72-8

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of eight-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3671-68-73-70-619.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6867-72-75-73+33.060
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1369-74-72-68-590.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6269-73-69-74+14.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-72-69-69-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-69-72-66-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7469-70-74-71+42.600

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of five-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.465-0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1100.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.147-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1250.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.378-0.069

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.465 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
    • Horschel has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points (92nd) and posted a 17.65% Bogey Avoidance rate (132nd) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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