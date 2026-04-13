Billy Horschel betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Billy Horschel of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel finished tied for 27th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 for the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Horschel's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|71-66-69-70
|-8
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|2022
|T21
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|2021
|T25
|66-67-71-72
|-8
At the RBC Heritage
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|71-68-73-70
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|67-72-75-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|69-74-72-68
|-5
|90.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|69-73-69-74
|+1
|4.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-69-72-66
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|69-70-74-71
|+4
|2.600
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of five-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.465
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.110
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.147
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.125
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.378
|-0.069
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.465 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 64.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
- Horschel has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points (92nd) and posted a 17.65% Bogey Avoidance rate (132nd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.