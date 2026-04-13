Michael Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Michael Kim finished tied for 54th at 3-under the last time he played at the RBC Heritage in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Kim's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|71-71-70-69
|-3
|2021
|WD
|72
|--
At the RBC Heritage
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|72-65-66-69
|-16
|208.333
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|74-69-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|68-70-71-79
|E
|5.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-68
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-68-74-65
|-6
|21.333
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.360
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.114
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.121
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.312
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|-0.040
|0.423
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.114 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 61.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kim has earned 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.