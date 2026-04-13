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Michael Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of the United States prepares to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim finished tied for 54th at 3-under the last time he played at the RBC Heritage in 2025. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Heritage.

    Kim's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5471-71-70-69-3
    2021WD72--

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT272-65-66-69-16208.333
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3074-69-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-81+10--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3375-69-71-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7268-70-71-79E5.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-65-72-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-68-68-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-68-74-65-621.333

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.3600.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.114-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.1210.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3120.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91-0.0400.423

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.114 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 61.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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