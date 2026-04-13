David Lipsky betting profile: RBC Heritage
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David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
David Lipsky missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in 2023, shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Lipsky's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-65-70-70
|-10
|300.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|70-70-72-69
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|71-65-70-71
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|65-71-70-68
|-10
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged 0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.310
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.192
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.524
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.485
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.890
|0.437
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Lipsky excelled with a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.60, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 365 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 42nd in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.