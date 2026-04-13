PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in 2023, shooting 1-under. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the RBC Heritage.

    Lipsky's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-71-1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-68+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship269-65-70-70-10300.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3770-70-72-69-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1871-65-70-71-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3365-71-70-68-10--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.310-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.192-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.5240.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4850.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8900.437

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Lipsky excelled with a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked sixth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.60, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
    • Lipsky has earned 365 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 42nd in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Corey Conners betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Daniel Berger betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Denny McCarthy betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW