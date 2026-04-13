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16M AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim finished tied for eighth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his strong showing from last year's RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Heritage.

    Kim's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T868-64-66-74-12
    2024T1868-69-67-71-9
    2023MC70-74+2
    2022T4269-70-71-69-5
    2021T3371-67-71-68-7

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4775-73-72-72+416.5
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-70-70-67-1167.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5073-72-68-76+112.8
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1371-71-71-70-590
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3468-72-70-69-525.2
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4567-74-72-65-1015.8
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-62-66-68-15125
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-66-69-69-16208.3
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT663-65-66-72-2295
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1169-66-68-67-1067.5

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top-20 six times over his last 10 appearances.
    • Kim has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • Kim has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5720.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9120.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1420.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.390-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.2360.565

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.912 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 25.14% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 724 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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