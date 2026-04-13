Si Woo Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Si Woo Kim of South Korea tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim finished tied for eighth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his strong showing from last year's RBC Heritage.
Kim's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|68-64-66-74
|-12
|2024
|T18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|2023
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2022
|T42
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|2021
|T33
|71-67-71-68
|-7
At the RBC Heritage
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|47
|75-73-72-72
|+4
|16.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-70-70-67
|-11
|67.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|73-72-68-76
|+1
|12.8
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|90
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|25.2
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|67-74-72-65
|-10
|15.8
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-62-66-68
|-15
|125
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-66-69-69
|-16
|208.3
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|63-65-66-72
|-22
|95
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|67.5
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top-20 six times over his last 10 appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.572
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.912
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.142
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.390
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.236
|0.565
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.572 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.912 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 25.14% of the time.
- Kim has earned 724 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.