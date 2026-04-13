Si Woo Kim betting profile: RBC Heritage

Kim has finished in the top-20 six times over his last 10 appearances.

Kim has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.

Kim has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Kim has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.