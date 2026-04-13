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Bud Cauley betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley finished tied for 32nd at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his 2025 performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the RBC Heritage.

    Cauley's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3269-74-70-64-7

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2169-66-72-72-937.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7469-74-74-74+72.600
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-74-72-70-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-71-74-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-67-72-70-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-69-75+13.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-66-73-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2471-67-67-68-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 3-under.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.120-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2870.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1960.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.438-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.074-0.043

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.120 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.287 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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