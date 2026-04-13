Bud Cauley betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley finished tied for 32nd at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his 2025 performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Cauley's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|69-74-70-64
|-7
At the RBC Heritage
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|74
|69-74-74-74
|+7
|2.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-74-72-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-66-73
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|71-67-67-68
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 3-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.120
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.287
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.196
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.438
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.074
|-0.043
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.120 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.287 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.