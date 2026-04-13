Akshay Bhatia betting profile: RBC Heritage

Bhatia has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Bhatia has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.