Akshay Bhatia betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to the RBC Heritage, set to tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links from April 16-19, 2026. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd at 5-under.
Bhatia's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|68-70-70-71
|-5
|2024
|T18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At the RBC Heritage
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Bhatia's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 18th at 9-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-66-68-69
|-15
|700.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-67-68
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|65-64-68-72
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|68-67-67-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-78
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-73-70-66
|-11
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.812 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 1.924 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.044
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.792
|0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.168
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.730
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.646
|1.924
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sports a 0.792 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 68.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranks third by breaking par 27.98% of the time.
- Bhatia currently ranks eighth with 1,224 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.