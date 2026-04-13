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17M AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Marco Penge of England tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Marco Penge has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on making his mark at this South Carolina venue.

    Latest odds for Penge at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Penge's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4976-69-71-78+614.625
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2168-72-66-73-937.429
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC66-73-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT469-68-68-71-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1666-64-74-70-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-72-71-47.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--

    Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Penge has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Penge has averaged 0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7530.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.378-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.246-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.1210.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.0080.523

    Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge ranks second on TOUR with a 0.753 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.4 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge has struggled with a -0.378 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Penge has delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Penge has earned 243 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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