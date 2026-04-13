Marco Penge betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Marco Penge of England tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Marco Penge has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on making his mark at this South Carolina venue.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Penge's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|76-69-71-78
|+6
|14.625
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|68-72-66-73
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-68-68-71
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|66-64-74-70
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-72-71
|-4
|7.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Penge has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged 0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.753
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.378
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.246
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.121
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.008
|0.523
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge ranks second on TOUR with a 0.753 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.4 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge has struggled with a -0.378 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge has delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Penge has earned 243 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.