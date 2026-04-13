Brian Harman betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brian Harman finished tied for third at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Harman's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|2024
|T12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|2023
|T7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|2022
|T35
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|2021
|T13
|67-70-67-70
|-10
At the RBC Heritage
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 14-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|79-69-67-73
|E
|27.6
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|12.8
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|75-64-69-73
|-7
|145.0
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|73-73-78-74
|+10
|13.0
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|72-70-76-71
|+5
|12.75
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-67-69
|-15
|51.8
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-68-74-68
|-2
|4.4
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.585 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.246
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.108
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.132
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.387
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.609
|-0.585
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a -0.108 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
- Harman has earned 267 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.