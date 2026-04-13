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48M AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman finished tied for third at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Harman at the RBC Heritage.

    Harman's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T366-69-66-69-14
    2024T1270-69-70-64-11
    2023T765-70-69-67-13
    2022T3572-70-68-68-6
    2021T1367-70-67-70-10

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3379-69-67-73E27.6
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-69-71-71-512.8
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1175-64-69-73-7145.0
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5073-73-78-74+1013.0
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5072-70-76-71+512.75
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-67-69-1551.8
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-68-74-68-24.4
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.585 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.246-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.108-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1320.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.387-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.609-0.585

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a -0.108 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 267 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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