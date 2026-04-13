Justin Thomas betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Justin Thomas of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to Harbour Town Golf Links to defend his title at the RBC Heritage, set to take place April 16-19, 2026. Thomas won this tournament in 2025 with a score of 17-under.
Thomas's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|61-69-69-68
|-17
|2024
|T5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|2023
|T25
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|2022
|T35
|70-71-70-67
|-6
At the RBC Heritage
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 17-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|19.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-69-73-68
|-2
|22
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|200
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|69
|72-70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|74-70-68-74
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|68-72-70-65
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-70-71-65
|-5
|31.875
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Thomas has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.524
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.155
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.605
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.023
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.097
|-0.266
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.524 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks among TOUR players.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.155 mark. He has a 59.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he breaks par 19.05% of the time.
- Thomas currently ranks 64th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 242 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.