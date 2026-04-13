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16M AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas returns to Harbour Town Golf Links to defend his title at the RBC Heritage, set to take place April 16-19, 2026. Thomas won this tournament in 2025 with a score of 17-under.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the RBC Heritage.

    Thomas's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025161-69-69-68-17
    2024T569-68-68-65-14
    2023T2569-68-72-66-9
    2022T3570-71-70-67-6

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-74-71-73+219.5
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-69-73-68-222
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-8200
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-79+14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship6972-70-72-75+1--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT764-69-69-65-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3374-70-68-74+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2868-72-70-65-5--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3472-69-69-71-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-70-71-65-531.875

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Thomas has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.524-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.155-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6050.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.023-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.097-0.266

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.524 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks among TOUR players.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.155 mark. He has a 59.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he breaks par 19.05% of the time.
    • Thomas currently ranks 64th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 242 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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