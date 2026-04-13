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17M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell finished tied for 32nd at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the RBC Heritage.

    Campbell's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3266-70-68-73-7

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2471-73-69-73-244
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7878-68-71-80+93.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-69-70-74-35.75
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-71-1--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-67+1--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.529 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -1.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.790-0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.7530.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.364-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.093-0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-2.001-1.211

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.790 (160th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 278.1 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Campbell sported a -0.753 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 56.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 17.09% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned 53 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 138th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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