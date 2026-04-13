Brian Campbell betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell finished tied for 32nd at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Campbell's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
At the RBC Heritage
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|44
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|78-68-71-80
|+9
|3.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|5.75
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.529 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.790
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.753
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.364
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.093
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-2.001
|-1.211
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.790 (160th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 278.1 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Campbell sported a -0.753 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 56.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 17.09% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 53 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.