Shane Lowry betting profile: RBC Heritage

Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Lowry has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Lowry has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.