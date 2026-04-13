Shane Lowry betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Shane Lowry of Ireland follows his shot on the 14th green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry finished tied for 18th at nine-under last year at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Lowry's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|68-70-67-70
|-9
|2024
|T64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|2023
|T67
|70-69-74-72
|+1
|2022
|T3
|66-72-65-69
|-12
|2021
|T9
|70-65-72-66
|-11
At the RBC Heritage
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|70-69-68-80
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-69-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|70-67-63-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-69-67-67
|-18
|147.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|70-63-68-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|73-68-71-71
|+3
|--
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.206
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.474
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.085
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.348
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.944
|0.610
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.206 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.474 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 23.84% of the time.
- Lowry ranks 36th with 456 FedExCup Regular Season points and 32nd in Bogey Avoidance with a 13.43% rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.