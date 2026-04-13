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49M AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Jordan Smith has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years, but the tournament returns to Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19, 2026. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,243-yard, par-71 course in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Smith at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Smith's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-69-68-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship369-68-72-66-9190.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-67-68-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1670-70-68-66-1052.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-74-68-13.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4571-68-72-72-1--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged 0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.5010.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4540.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.216-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.275-0.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4650.495

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.501 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sports a 0.454 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith has delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Smith has earned 314 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 51st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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