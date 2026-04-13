Jordan Smith betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years, but the tournament returns to Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19, 2026. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,243-yard, par-71 course in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Smith's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|3
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|190.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|52.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|3.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|71-68-72-72
|-1
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.566 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.501
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.454
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.216
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.275
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.465
|0.495
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.501 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sports a 0.454 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith has delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Smith has earned 314 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.