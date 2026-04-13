Jordan Smith betting profile: RBC Heritage

Smith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.501 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sports a 0.454 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Smith has delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.