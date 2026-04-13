PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay finished tied for 13th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the RBC Heritage.

    Cantlay's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1367-69-67-71-10
    2024T367-66-68-68-15
    2023369-65-66-68-16
    2022266-67-70-68-13
    2021MC71-71E

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 13-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1277-67-66-73-5101.667
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT770-69-71-67-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-70-70-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-77+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-65-73-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-71-69-65-1785.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1363-68-68-69-2055.200
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-71-69-69-7--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT264-66-64-71-15--

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.4370.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.146-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2470.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.059-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7720.369

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.146 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Cantlay has accumulated 372 FedExCup Regular Season points (41st) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.71% ranked sixth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    COBRA reinvents iron design, performance with new 3DP line of irons

    Presented by

    Cobra 3DP irons
    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Rory McIlroy’s major scars made Masters defense possible

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Homa extends top-12 streak at Masters to earn 2027 invite

    Latest
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW