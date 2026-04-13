Patrick Cantlay betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays a shot from the fourth hole tee box during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay finished tied for 13th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Cantlay's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|2024
|T3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|2023
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|2022
|2
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the RBC Heritage
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 13-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|77-67-66-73
|-5
|101.667
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|70-69-71-67
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-65-73
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-71-69-65
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|63-68-68-69
|-20
|55.200
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-71-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|64-66-64-71
|-15
|--
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.437
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.146
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.247
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.059
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.772
|0.369
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.146 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Cantlay has accumulated 372 FedExCup Regular Season points (41st) this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.71% ranked sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.