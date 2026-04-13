Denny McCarthy betting profile: RBC Heritage

McCarthy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

He has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.