Denny McCarthy betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Denny McCarthy of the United States lines up a putt on the fifth green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy finished tied for 49th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
McCarthy's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|2024
|T28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|2023
|T25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|2022
|T56
|67-75-70-71
|-1
|2021
|T13
|73-67-67-67
|-10
At the RBC Heritage
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 4-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|68-68-67-66
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|70-72-70-69
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T47
|72-70-71-71
|E
|14.625
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-70-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-68-69
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-73-70-67
|-5
|12.000
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.298
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|-0.002
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.087
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.353
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|-0.035
|0.075
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.298 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.002 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.