Austin Smotherman betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Austin Smotherman of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman finished tied for 67th at one-over when he last played this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Smotherman's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T67
|69-70-73-73
|+1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of one-over.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|68-73-68-73
|-6
|19
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|67-72-70-73
|-6
|81
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|62-69-69-69
|-15
|208
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|66-65-68-68
|-21
|75
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T41
|74-77-71-67
|+1
|16
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Smotherman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.718 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.479
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.874
|0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.254
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.494
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.606
|0.656
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.479 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.874 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 24.36% of the time.
- Smotherman has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.17% (84th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.