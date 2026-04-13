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18M AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman of the United States lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman finished tied for 67th at one-over when he last played this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the RBC Heritage.

    Smotherman's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6769-70-73-73+1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of one-over.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3668-73-68-73-619
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-79+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1367-72-70-73-681
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D74-71+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT262-69-69-69-15208
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-76+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT866-65-68-68-2175
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4174-77-71-67+116

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Smotherman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Smotherman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.718 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged 0.656 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4790.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.8740.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.254-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.494-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6060.656

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.479 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.874 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 24.36% of the time.
    • Smotherman has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.17% (84th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Tot
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    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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