Patrick Rodgers betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 42nd at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Rodgers' recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|2024
|T5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|2023
|T19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the RBC Heritage
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|71-72-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-68-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|64-70-73-73
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|72-68-69-73
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|70-70-73-66
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|8.792
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.170
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.173
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.163
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.101
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.266
|-0.294
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a 0.173 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 466 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.