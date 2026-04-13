Patrick Rodgers betting profile: RBC Heritage

Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a 0.173 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.