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Patrick Rodgers betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 42nd at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the RBC Heritage.

    Rodgers' recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4275-69-70-65-5
    2024T566-66-68-70-14
    2023T1968-71-66-69-10
    2021MC72-69-1

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 14-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4071-72-68-72-113.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1170-70-71-70-7145.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-68-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-69-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5264-70-73-73-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6072-68-69-73-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2770-70-73-66-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4470-67-68-68-158.792

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.170-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.1730.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.163-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.101-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.266-0.294

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a 0.173 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
    • Rodgers has earned 466 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
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    R4
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    R4
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    ENG
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    R4
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    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
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    R4
    -6

    T3

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    USA
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    R4
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    T3

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    Tot
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    T3

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    ENG
    J. Rose
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    R4
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    Tot
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    R4
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    T3

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    USA
    Cam. Young
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