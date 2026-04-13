PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
49M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy finished tied for third at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing at the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the RBC Heritage.

    McNealy's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T370-65-65-70-14
    2023MC72-70E
    2022T2671-70-65-71-7
    2021T471-67-66-67-13

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1877-70-70-67-465.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2167-74-67-71-937.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-71-73-75-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1370-74-69-70-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2967-72-63-73-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-65-72-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open1065-70-70-70-1375.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2466-66-74-67-732.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3100.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.176-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2210.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2860.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9940.556

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.176 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
    • McNealy has earned 414 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    COBRA reinvents iron design, performance with new 3DP line of irons

    Presented by

    Cobra 3DP irons
    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Rory McIlroy’s major scars made Masters defense possible

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Apr 13, 2026

    Homa extends top-12 streak at Masters to earn 2027 invite

    Latest
    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW