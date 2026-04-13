Maverick McNealy betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Maverick McNealy of the United States looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy finished tied for third at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing at the 2026 RBC Heritage.
McNealy's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|70-65-65-70
|-14
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2022
|T26
|71-70-65-71
|-7
|2021
|T4
|71-67-66-67
|-13
At the RBC Heritage
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 14-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|77-70-70-67
|-4
|65.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-74-67-71
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-71-73-75
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|70-74-69-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|67-72-63-73
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-65-72
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|10
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|66-66-74-67
|-7
|32.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.310
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.176
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.221
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.286
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.994
|0.556
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.176 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 414 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.