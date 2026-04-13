Chandler Blanchet betting profile: RBC Heritage

Blanchet has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

Blanchet has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Blanchet has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.