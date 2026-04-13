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Chandler Blanchet betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchetof the United States prepares for a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchetof the United States prepares for a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Blanchet at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Blanchet's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Blanchet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-66-73-72-442.063
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open264-67-74-67-16165.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-74-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--

    Blanchet's recent performances

    • Blanchet has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • Blanchet has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Blanchet has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blanchet has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.0860.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.097-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.436-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.795-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-1.242-0.338

    Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a -0.097 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
    • Blanchet has earned 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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