Chandler Blanchet betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Chandler Blanchetof the United States prepares for a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-66-73-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-67-74-67
|-16
|165.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- Blanchet has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.086
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.097
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.436
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.795
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.242
|-0.338
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a -0.097 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
- Blanchet has earned 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.