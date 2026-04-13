Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Sam Burns of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Sam Burns finished tied for 13th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Burns's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|2024
|T44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|2023
|T15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|2021
|T39
|72-68-69-69
|-6
At the RBC Heritage
- In Burns's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Burns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|67-71-68-73
|-9
|237.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|65-72-69-66
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|76-68-69-69
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|63-67-72-67
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-68-71
|-17
|25.273
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
Burns's recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 19-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.269
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|-0.012
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.350
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.625
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.532
|0.387
Burns's advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sports a -0.012 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivers a 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
- Burns has earned 631 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.