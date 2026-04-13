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17M AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Sam Burns of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns finished tied for 13th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Burns at the RBC Heritage.

    Burns's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1369-69-69-67-10
    2024T4470-69-72-69-4
    2023T1569-70-69-65-11
    2021T3972-68-69-69-6

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Burns's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Burns's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT767-71-68-73-9237.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2165-72-69-66-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1376-68-69-69-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT663-67-72-67-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-68-71-1725.273
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1371-72-68-67-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT767-66-68-66-13--

    Burns's recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 19-under.
    • Burns has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2690.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green87-0.012-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.350-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.6250.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5320.387

    Burns's advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sports a -0.012 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns delivers a 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
    • Burns has earned 631 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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