Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Heritage

Burns has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 19-under.

Burns has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.