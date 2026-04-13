Steven Fisk betting profile: RBC Heritage

Fisk had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Fisk has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.