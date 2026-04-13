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18M AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 in the RBC Heritage. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the RBC Heritage.

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5466-70-73-76-35.860
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4868-69-67-72-49.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3769-70-69-71-518.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6070-70-74-69-57.875
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-72-68-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged -0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.2000.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.207-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.060-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.0600.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.407-0.091

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.207 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
    • Fisk has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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