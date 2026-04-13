Steven Fisk betting profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk will tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 in the RBC Heritage. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|66-70-73-76
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|68-69-67-72
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|70-70-74-69
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 5-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged -0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.200
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.207
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.060
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.060
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.407
|-0.091
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.207 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
- Fisk has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.