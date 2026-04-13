Joe Highsmith betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith finished 72nd at seven-over-par in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Highsmith's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|72
|77-71-69-74
|+7
At the RBC Heritage
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished 72nd after posting a score of seven-over-par.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-69-76-76
|+2
|3.400
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-75-68-74
|-1
|19.125
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|70-72-76-72
|+6
|3.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|74-71-73-72
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-71
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-73-69
|-1
|3.500
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of one-under-par.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -1.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.376
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.112
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.338
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.410
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-1.236
|-1.014
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.376 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.112 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 60.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.