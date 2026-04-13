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Joe Highsmith betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith finished 72nd at seven-over-par in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the RBC Heritage.

    Highsmith's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20257277-71-69-74+7

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished 72nd after posting a score of seven-over-par.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-69-76-76+23.400
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-75-68-74-119.125
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6770-72-76-72+63.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7574-71-73-72+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-70-70-71-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-71-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-73-69-13.500

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of one-under-par.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -1.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.376-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.112-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.338-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.410-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-1.236-1.014

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.376 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.112 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 60.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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