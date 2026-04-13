Joe Highsmith betting profile: RBC Heritage

Highsmith had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of one-under-par.

Highsmith has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith has an average of -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.