Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas has not competed in the RBC Heritage in the last five years. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Vegas' first time competing in the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Vegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|53
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|67-76-69-73
|-3
|54
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-68-74-71
|-2
|17.25
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|72-76-74-75
|+9
|3.5
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-77-72
|+15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|--
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged 0.009 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.102
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.455
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.265
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.205
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-1.028
|0.009
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.455 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Vegas delivered a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 19.56% of the time.
- Vegas has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.