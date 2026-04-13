Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: RBC Heritage

Vegas has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.

Vegas has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.