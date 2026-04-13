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Xander Schauffele betting profile: RBC Heritage

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Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele finished tied for 18th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the RBC Heritage.

    Schauffele's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1869-68-71-67-9
    2024T1872-64-67-72-9
    2023467-66-70-66-15

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 15-under.
    • Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT970-72-70-68-8187.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT468-72-71-65-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship369-65-74-69-11350.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-71-73-74-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-65-70-69-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1969-65-69-70-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4171-70-73-65-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic171-63-67-64-19--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2874-70-73-66+3--

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.774 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 1.467 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.4230.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.6620.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0090.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3490.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.4431.467

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.423 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.662 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.52% of the time.
    • Schauffele currently ranks 10th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 929 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -1

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Tyrrell Hatton
    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Russell Henley
    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    -10

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T3

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
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