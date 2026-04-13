Xander Schauffele betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Xander Schauffele of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele finished tied for 18th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Schauffele's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|2024
|T18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|2023
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
At the RBC Heritage
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 15-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|70-72-70-68
|-8
|187.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-65-74-69
|-11
|350.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-71-73-74
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-65-70-69
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|71-70-73-65
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|1
|71-63-67-64
|-19
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-70-73-66
|+3
|--
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.774 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 1.467 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.423
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.662
|0.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.009
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.349
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.443
|1.467
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.423 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.662 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 23.52% of the time.
- Schauffele currently ranks 10th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 929 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.