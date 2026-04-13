Tony Finau betting profile: RBC Heritage

Finau has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

Finau has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.