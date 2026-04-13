Tony Finau betting profile: RBC Heritage
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Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Tony Finau finished tied for 38th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 16-19 in the 2026 RBC Heritage.
Finau's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|2024
|T12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|2023
|T31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
At the RBC Heritage
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Justin Thomas won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|66-69-71-78
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-69-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|69-75-75-77
|+8
|6.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-69-68-69
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|18
|64-72-70-66
|-16
|65.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|72-67-71-66
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.398
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.180
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.300
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.058
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.140
|0.135
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.398 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a 0.180 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Finau delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Finau has earned 227 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.